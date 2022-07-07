Police handwriting experts have found that the contested 2016 will of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — the validity of which is being challenged in court by a faction in the royal house — was forged.
Police handwriting expert finds signature on King Zwelithini’s will was forged
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here