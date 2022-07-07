Subscribe

Police handwriting expert finds signature on King Zwelithini’s will was forged

King Goodwill Zwelithini and his Zulu warriors celebrate the annual Umkhosi Wokweshwama ceremony.
King Goodwill ascended to the throne in 1968, after the death of his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon.
Police handwriting experts have found that the contested 2016 will of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — the validity of which is being challenged in court by a faction in the royal house — was forged.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

The forensic analyst also reported that pages were misaligned and the coat of arms was of a poor quality, as was the paper used
Paddy Harper
