Olatunji Samson Abdul and Adebayo Quandri, who stole more than R12.4-million in a two-month cyber scam targeting property companies and conveyancing firms, have been slapped with 12 and seven years’ imprisonment respectively.
Cyber fraudsters get lengthy sentences for stealing R12.4m
