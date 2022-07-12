Subscribe

Eskom sees lower levels of load-shedding at the weekend

Eskom has a debt of R440-billion
Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement stage three load-shedding between 5am and 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday and not stage 4 as previously. In a statement, it said stage four rolling blackouts would apply between 4pm and midnight on both days.

“Eskom anticipates lower stages of loadshedding to be implemented through the weekend as some units return to service. Should anything change in the intervening period, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” the utility added.

It said a unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile power stations had tripped or been taken offline for repairs since Monday night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service. Eskom said it currently had 3 934MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 867MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, loadshedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover,” the power company added.

