Mkhwebane’s hearings revolve around spies and lies

In denial: Busisiwe Mkhwebane (left) is being represented by Dali Mpofu (right) in the hearings to her impeachment. Photo: David Harrison
The first days of testimony in the impeachment inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have, rather incidentally, delivered insight into disarray in the state’s intelligence structures as it turned to her discredited findings that there was a rogue spy unit in the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Evidence leaders in the section 194 inquiry played a recording of Mkhwebane’s conversation with former inspector general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe and the legal adviser of that office, Jay Govender, in which she implies that she was given a copy of a classified intelligence report on the impugned Sars unit on the watch of Dintwe’s predecessor, the late Faith Radebe.

