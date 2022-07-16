NEWS ANALYSIS
One hand holds a celebratory glass of champagne, the other is fondly placed on her husband’s shoulder. As they toast their 46 years of marriage, her deep attachment to him radiates from the photograph.
One hand holds a celebratory glass of champagne, the other is fondly placed on her husband’s shoulder. As they toast their 46 years of marriage, her deep attachment to him radiates from the photograph.
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
Already a subscriber? Sign in here