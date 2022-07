The ever-increasing fuel prices are not putting car enthusiasts off. Gauteng is seeing the return of car meets, shows and festivals on an astronomical scale.

The Cars in the Park event is back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and collectors are itching to show up and show off their lockdown project cars or dust off their weekend classics.

Zwartkops Raceway will again host yet another motoring spectacle and this one is directed toward every type of motoring enthusiast out there.