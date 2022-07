“When you hang out with dogs, you will be bitten by fleas. It’s the same thing here — when you walk with gangsters, you become a gangster.”

The statement encompasses the philosophy of Uzusiphe “Bob” Nkuzo, a former member of the Bad Boy Crew gang in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

After a flare-up of gang violence in Imizamo Yethu in 2013, Pastor Burt Elliot was asked to step in.