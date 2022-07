KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has shared with President Cyril Ramaphosa his plans to resign from his position after losing the contest for ANC provincial chairperson last weekend and being voted off the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC), insiders have told the Mail & Guardian.

Zikalala is said to have met Ramaphosa during this weekend’s ANC policy conference and informed him of his intention to resign as premier, a post he has held since May 2019.