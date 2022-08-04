Subscribe

Misconduct inquiry: Witness says Busisiwe Mkhwebane had final word on reports

Absolute: Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
0

A senior official in the office of the public protector on Wednesday told the parliamentary inquiry investigating Busisiwe Mkhwebane for misconduct and incompetence that she was a hard task master and had the final word on all reports.

Futana Tebele, the senior manager for executive support, told MPs he could not recall seeing the impugned recommendation in the CIEX-Bankorp report that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank be amended, or remember discussions where staff were instructed not to rely on information in the Gupta leaks emails in their investigation into the Estina dairy farm scandal.

In reply to a question from Economic Freedom Fighters MP Omphile Maotwe, Tebele said he was not sure whether Mkhwebane would rewrite a report but she had the final say on what investigators submitted to her and could certainly send it back if she was unhappy.

Emsie Ferreira

