Subscribe

National

WATCH: The Costly Impact of GBV

New research report delves into assertions that the private sector is the missing link in the fight against gender-based violence (John McCann/M&G)
0

The Shared Value Africa Initiative, along with associate professor for strategic communication at the University of Johannesburg, Corné Davis, are set to release a research report that delves into their assertions that the private sector is the missing link in the fight against gender-based violence.

Titled The Costly Impact of GBV: Private Sector Perceptions and Realities in South Africa, the report, which is based on primary research, explores the effect of gender-based violence on the economy.

For more information, read Eunice Stoltz’s Gender-based violence: Private sector the missing link.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

M&G Media

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

WATCH: The Costly Impact of GBV

New research report delves into assertions that the private sector is the missing link in the fight against gender-based violence
mg media
Top Six

Legal options running out for Julian Assange

Tug of war over the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to the US enters final stages, with London’s high court set to make a final decision in September
Deutsche Welle
National

South African mines are getting safer, experts say, even though...

M&G Premium

There has been a 14% decrease in deaths at mines this year compared to last year
anathi madubela
Friday

Here comes the opera: Joburg Theatre presents Don Giovanni as...

Top international cast members to perform Mozart’s Don Giovanni with music by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra
bongeka gumede
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×