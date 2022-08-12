Report: Police action, policy responses to artisanal mining ‘misguided’

Enact is linked to the Institute for Security Studies and Interpol, with the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime.

It found that current enforcement and policy responses, which criminalise artisanal miners, “are misguided, counterproductive and ignore the poverty and socioeconomic drivers behind the phenomenon”. A more holistic, nuanced and multi-faceted approach is required from government and industry to address the lack of formalisation and the marginalisation of the illegal artisanal mining sector.