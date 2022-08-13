Subscribe

A tale of a bru like no other

Persistent: Sihle Magubane selects coffee beans from Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania to blend and roast. He supplies to retailers and has his own coffee shops, including Sihle’s Brew Barista Love coffee shop in Northriding. (James Puttick)
From working as a gardener at the age of 16 to being a product specialist for Pick n Pay, Sihle Magubane has gone on to be the first black South African to own his own coffee brand, Sihle’s Brew

Bongeka Gumede

A tale of a bru like no other

Sihle Magubane talks about his journey from being a gardener and a barista to owning a coffee roastery
bongeka gumede
×