Irate Mpumalanga families have accused the Seriti mine of exhuming the graves of their relatives without their permission, in contravention of the National Heritage Resources Act.

About three years ago, the mine, co-owned by the Masimong Group, Thebe Investments Corporation, Zungu Investments and Community Investment Holdings, asked the families of the deceased, who were buried on Wolvenfontein farm near Middelburg, for permission to exhume the graves to make way for mining activities.