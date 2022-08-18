Account

Gallery: Marikana remembers a tragedy

Andries Ntsenyeho’s tombstone is covered before it’s unveiling. The family was unable to afford a tombstone placing great stress on his wife and extended family. All the families from Marikana place great emphasis on culture and tradition, often at great expense and stress. Families often go into debt to finance cultural practices viewed as necessities.
Molefi Ntsoele’s body is carried to its final resting place in the mountains of Lesotho. 2012
Mary Segwegwe Langa spent August 16 2017 alone at her home in Tonga, near the Mozambique border on the 5th year commemoration of the Marikana massacre. Her husband was killed by striking miners while on the way to work on August 13 2012.
Mourners attend the funeral of Sandisa Zimbambele (22), the daughter of Thobisile and Nokuthula Zimbambele, after she poisoned herself. Her mother had taken a job at Lonmin and Sandisa was left in charge of the household in the Eastern Cape. Now her young child is also in Nokuthula’s care.
Every morning men assemble at the entrance to Lonmin’s support in Marikana hoping for their names to be called. Men submit their CV’s and wait in the hope that they have got a job. Some men have been waiting for over a year, living with a relative or friend.
More images from the 10th Marikana Massacre commemoration:

