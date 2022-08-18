National Gallery: Marikana remembers a tragedy Paul Botes 18 Aug 2022 Andries Ntsenyeho’s tombstone is covered before it’s unveiling. The family was unable to afford a tombstone placing great stress on his wife and extended family. All the families from Marikana place great emphasis on culture and tradition, often at great expense and stress. Families often go into debt to finance cultural practices viewed as necessities. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 Molefi Ntsoele’s body is carried to its final resting place in the mountains of Lesotho. 2012 Mary Segwegwe Langa spent August 16 2017 alone at her home in Tonga, near the Mozambique border on the 5th year commemoration of the Marikana massacre. Her husband was killed by striking miners while on the way to work on August 13 2012. Mourners attend the funeral of Sandisa Zimbambele (22), the daughter of Thobisile and Nokuthula Zimbambele, after she poisoned herself. Her mother had taken a job at Lonmin and Sandisa was left in charge of the household in the Eastern Cape. Now her young child is also in Nokuthula’s care. Every morning men assemble at the entrance to Lonmin’s support in Marikana hoping for their names to be called. Men submit their CV’s and wait in the hope that they have got a job. Some men have been waiting for over a year, living with a relative or friend. Andries Ntsenyeho’s tombstone is covered before it’s unveiling. The family was unable to afford a tombstone placing great stress on his wife and extended family. All the families from Marikana place great emphasis on culture and tradition, often at great expense and stress. Families often go into debt to finance cultural practices viewed as necessities. More images from the 10th Marikana Massacre commemoration: Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here. Paul Botes More onMarikanaMarikana MassacreMarikana ShootingsMarikana10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Related stories Ten years later, still no memorial park at site of Marikana massacre Why the majority of South Africans don’t know about the Marikana massacre ‘Justice for Marikana will only be served if we see Ramaphosa behind bars’ – Amcu president Marikana: There should have been disciplinary proceeding, says Ian FarlamM&G PREMIUM Marikana stains the tapestry of South Africa’s democracy The Mail & Guardian’s first documentary is on Marikana. This is why WELCOME TO YOUR M&G Advertising Latest stories National Mkhwebane would not hear of Gupta links to Estina: witnessM&G PREMIUM The suspended public protector told him she would pleased if the probe into the scam delivered no adverse findings, Reginald Ndou tells inquiry emsie ferreira Opinion Editorial: The ANC won’t listen to its own conscience, the... The party’s top officials seem to have no real inclination to follow through with the integrity commission’s recommendations on corruption Editorial Business Nxesi: The changing definition of work demands a review of...M&G Premium The labour minister noted many informal workers had been excluded from the country’s Covid-19 relief scheme Sarah Smit National Tazné van Wyk murder accused admits to absconding parole Moyhdian Pangkaeker evaded the justice system for about four years during which time he twice absconded while on parole. He faces 27 charges, 24 of which he allegedly committed while on parole. Eunice Stoltz Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…