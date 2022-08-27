South Africa’s 1996 Constitution included an interim provision that all courts, including those in the former bantustans, would continue to function as before, pending rationalisation of the judicial system “as soon as is practical”.
Apartheid-era high court boundaries to shift
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here