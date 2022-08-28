More South African women are choosing forensic science as a career
The popular 1990s documentary series Forensic Files and Mayday gripped young Itumeleng Modula and her family every Friday evening when the shows were broadcast on television and led to the young woman choosing to study criminology.
Growing up in Ga-Dikgale in the Capricorn district of Limpopo, Modula, now 25, did not know at that time that she would one day have the title of junior forensic investigator.
While studying, Modula followed current affairs relating to crime, how crimes are investigated and South Africa’s justice system.
