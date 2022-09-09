Subscribe

National

Stage 3 load-shedding for the weekend

Eskom said on Friday stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Monday, after which stage 2 would resume.(Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Eskom said on Friday stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Monday, after which stage 2 would resume. 

“Due to the loss of an additional five generating units this morning, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 14:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday morning. Thereafter, for the week ahead, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented continuously,” the power utility said in a statement. 

The additional load-shedding on Friday was needed “to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively over the past five days”. 

Eskom urged citizens to use electricity sparingly.  

“Since this morning, three generating units at Tutuka Power Station, as well as two at Kusile Power Station, tripped, necessitating the escalation in the stage of load-shedding. The delay in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 2 has exacerbated the capacity shortages.

“During this weekend, critical planned maintenance at Hydro de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and Camden power stations will be carried out in preparation for the week ahead.”

The utility said it had 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while 17 131MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom will hold a media briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system. Any further significant changes will be promptly communicated.”

(John McCann/M&G)

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mg Reporter
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Stage 3 load-shedding for the weekend

Loss of generating units made blackouts necessary, power utility says
Mg Reporter
Top Six

King Charles III expected to deliver first address as head...

Tributes for Queen Elizabeth continue pouring in, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Nelson Mandela Founding adding their voices
Eunice Stoltz
Top Six

Should South Africans really care that the Queen of England...

With the passing of Elizabeth II, the monarchy is set to lose credibility, visibility and popular appeal, according to recent polls
Drew Forrest
Business

Europe’s winter extends coal’s hot streak

M&G PREMIUM

But analysts say the fossil fuel’s boom will probably be short-lived as the turn to renewable energy picks up
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×