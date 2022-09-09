Stage 3 load-shedding for the weekend

Eskom said on Friday stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Monday, after which stage 2 would resume.

“Due to the loss of an additional five generating units this morning, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 14:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday morning. Thereafter, for the week ahead, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented continuously,” the power utility said in a statement.

The additional load-shedding on Friday was needed “to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively over the past five days”.

Eskom urged citizens to use electricity sparingly.

“Since this morning, three generating units at Tutuka Power Station, as well as two at Kusile Power Station, tripped, necessitating the escalation in the stage of load-shedding. The delay in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 2 has exacerbated the capacity shortages.

“During this weekend, critical planned maintenance at Hydro de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and Camden power stations will be carried out in preparation for the week ahead.”

The utility said it had 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while 17 131MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom will hold a media briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system. Any further significant changes will be promptly communicated.”