Hard Livings: The life of a child gangster

Leaning against a wall which supports a five-storey block of flats in the Box in Manenberg — turf of the Hard Livings gang — a young boy outlines his duties as a gang member.

Tyson (not his real name) sells cannabis and stands post on street corners to signal the presence of the “boere”, meaning the police.

Through selling dagga he earns about R300 per week — “not yet a lot” he says. He buys a bulk of marijuana from a “wholesaler” using money accumulated through begging motorists at traffic lights. Tyson then sells one joint or blunt for R10.

Does he smoke dagga himself?

“Yes,” confesses Tyson, who claims to be 15 years old, but appears to be roughly the same age as the 10-year-old friend leaning next to him. Despite it being school hours, boys not older than 16 years have by now formed a halfmoon around Tyson, who they say is younger than 12.

According to Tyson and his entourage, they do not attend school anymore. Tyson left Edendale Primary when he was in grade five. After being absent for several consecutive weeks, Tyson was automatically removed from the school’s list of learners.

The same “de-listing” happened to the group of young people talking alongside Tyson. They claim they were removed from their respective school’s lists after not attending classes for a long period of time.

“When it rains, the children here in Manenberg do not go to school,” one boy says as another chirps in to everyone’s laughter: “Die is onse homeground, dis lekker hier, we learn here on the streets.” (This is our homeground, it is nice here …)

(Debate is heating up over the Child Justice Amendment Act increasing the criminal capacity age from 10 to 12 years which some say may accelerate their recruitment into gangs rather than protect them. All Photos: David Harrison)

Another child explains they are better off “outside school than inside”, describing the danger they face when attending local schools that rival gang members also attend.

In March, a violent two-week-long fight between the Hard Livings and Clever Kids gangs saw 11 alleged gang members or affiliates murdered in Manenberg. Two weeks ago, the infamous Americans gang, allegedly murdered three people — one woman and two alleged members of the Jesters gang.

On the day Mail & Guardian met Tyson, the community was warned against stone throwing between two boy groups notorious for their behaviour in Manenberg.

Tyson says he chose to be part of a gang, but that he “doesn’t really” want to be a gangster. The young boy seems to be following in his father’s footsteps.

Known as “Katsies”, his father is an alleged Hard Livings member who has been in prison for the past seven years.

Fortunately for Tyson, he has never been caught or searched by the police. Yet.

“He is klein mos,” (he is small) explains another boy.

While adult gangsters might not be aware of their influence on, and abuse of, young Tyson, they are fully aware of the benefit young child gangsters mean to their criminal activities.

And it is for this reason why community activists and workers operating on the notorious Cape Flats in the Western Cape are concerned about the latest amendments to the Child Justice Act.