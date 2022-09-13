Subscribe

National

Eskom: It’s back to stage four load-shedding from Tuesday morning

The interest costs on Eskom’s debt amounted to R35.8-billion
(Dean Hutton/Bloomberg/Getty)
0

Eskom announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that it had been “forced” to again implement stage four load-shedding from 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday. 

“A sudden tripping of three Kendal power station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of stage four load-shedding starting at 10:00 this morning until 05:00 on Thursday morning.”

The embattled power utility said a full statement would be issued shortly. 

The country was subjected to stage four last week and over the weekend, which was gradually reduced on Monday. 

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

M&G Onlne reporter

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom: It’s back to stage four load-shedding from Tuesday morning

The power utility said three Kendal power station units had tripped, resulting in a loss of generating capacity
mg onlne reporter
Business

If South Africa is to thrive, Piketty and the OECD...

The annual Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) index shows conclusively that there is less poverty in societies where governments play a limited economic role
martin van staden
Opinion

The countries openly or quietly helping Russia’s war against Ukraine

While Ukraine has received huge support from around the world since the Russian invasion began in February, open assistance for Russia should not be dismissed
john ruehl
Opinion

Back to the future as Dlamini-Zuma squares up to challenge...

One would have hoped the ANC had made it out of its 2017 trenches – or dug some new ones
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×