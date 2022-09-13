Eskom: It’s back to stage four load-shedding from Tuesday morning

Eskom announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that it had been “forced” to again implement stage four load-shedding from 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday.

“A sudden tripping of three Kendal power station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of stage four load-shedding starting at 10:00 this morning until 05:00 on Thursday morning.”

The embattled power utility said a full statement would be issued shortly.

The country was subjected to stage four last week and over the weekend, which was gradually reduced on Monday.