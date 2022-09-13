Senzo Meyiwa trial: Slain footballer wrestled with intruder, third witness Tumelo Madlala says

Senzo Meyiwa wrestled with one of the alleged intruders, pinning him against the kitchen wall moments before a shot was fired, witness Tumelo Madlala, who said he was the slain footballer’s best friend, testified on Tuesday.

While recounting the national team captain’s last moments alive Madlala, the state’s third witness, was given long breaks, including an early adjournment for the day by Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, because he repeatedly broke down on the stand.

Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, family home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in an incident the state has described as a robbery gone wrong.

Madlala said he was having drinks with Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile Khumalo, her mother Gladness Khumalo, Mthoko Thwala, a friend of both the witness and the soccer player, as well as Longwe Twala, the son of music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Madlala and the five people he was with are named in a second case docket on Meyiwa’s murder, which was opened in January 2019. It recommended that the six, as well as a neighbour, Maggie Phiri, be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Madlala said that while everyone was having drinks and eating food cooked by Gladness Khumalo, he saw a man entering the house.

“The person who came in was carrying a firearm and he had dreadlocks. This person was wearing a jacket. I don’t know whether it was caramel or brown,” Madlala testified, adding that the intruder was wearing a chequered hat.

“The person was short and had big eyes. That’s what I can recall. That person did not say a lot. When I got up, I saw a second guy in the kitchen because Senzo was holding this guy’s right hand and pressing him against the wall.

“As I saw Senzo standing there, my intention was to go out because the kitchen door was right there. When I got to the kitchen, I hit the intruder with a fist [in the face]. Thereafter a shot went off,” Madlala said, tears streaming down his face.

He said another intruder entered the house and a scuffle ensued with him.

“The one that came in first was being assaulted by Kelly, Kelly’s mother and Zandi, because I think Zandi was carrying my crutches. I was on crutches [at the time],” Madlala testfied.

He said he fled to a bedroom after hearing the gunshot, which he said temporarily deafened his ears.

While in the bedroom he pushed the door shut “out of fear” and could not reopen it afterwards, necessitating Thwala to force it open with a spoon.

“As I came out, I could hear everyone calling out Senzo’s name. When I went straight to the dining room, I found Senzo laying next to where Kelly’s mother was seated — next to the couch and the TV stand,” Madlala testified, breaking down again. At that point, the judge adjourned for the day.

Madlala is the first witness to be called who was in the house when Meyiwa died.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa — who are represented by TT Thobane — and Fisokuhle Ntuli, represented by Zandile Mshololo, are standing trial for the crime.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition, to which they have pleaded not guilty. They are all remanded in custody.

Madlala is expected to continue his testimony on Wednesday.

There was a delayed start to Tuesday’s proceedings after broadcast media houses SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika were kicked out of the courtroom for chasing Madlala as he entered the Pretoria high court.

State prosecutor George Baloyi called it “reprehensible behaviour” when he urged Maumela to deal with the reporters.

The judge ordered the removal of the journalists for the day, and the trial resumed with no video footage being allowed.