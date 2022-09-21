Hlophe v Goliath inquiry widens

An appeal panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) has recommended that an impeachment tribunal be instituted to investigate allegations of misconduct that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath made against each other in early 2020.

The decision followed an appeal lodged by Hlophe to a recommendation by then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that a tribunal be established to investigate allegations of assault, abuse of power and use of abusive language Goliath levelled against him.