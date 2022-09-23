Subscribe

National

Government blows R35-million in R60-million agricultural project

The government cancelled the project four years after its expected completion, and ordered to pay R6-million to contractor
0

What was meant to be a R60-million state-sponsored cattle and sheep abattoir in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, is nothing but rubble after the government spent R35-million on a project that was cancelled four years after the expected completion date. 

Moreover, the government has been slapped with an order to pay the construction company hired for the build programme, Nebvest 46, more than R6-million for “wrongly” terminating the contract, as well as breaching its clauses. 

Residents of Butterworth, known as eGcuwa by locals, speak of a project that was meant to bring much-needed economic development to the impoverished area, but is now languishing as a “dump site” on the outskirts of the town.  

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Unpacking South Africa’s renewable energy project

Independent producers are already feeding enough electricity into the national grid to replace two coal-fired power stations
thabo molelekwa
Opinion

Busting the myths about online schooling

If only the zeal that went into fighting Covid-19 could be applied to drug-resistant bacteria which pose a major threat on the continent
mark anderson
National

Government blows R35-million in R60-million agricultural project

M&G PREMIUM

The government cancelled the project four years after its expected completion, and ordered to pay R6-million to contractor
khaya koko
National

BLF’s Andile Mngxitama slams Dubasihate speech case as an attempt...

Zwelakhe Dubasi has apologised over comments he made about white pupils who died when a bridge collapsed in 2019
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×