Government blows R35-million in R60-million agricultural project

What was meant to be a R60-million state-sponsored cattle and sheep abattoir in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, is nothing but rubble after the government spent R35-million on a project that was cancelled four years after the expected completion date.

Moreover, the government has been slapped with an order to pay the construction company hired for the build programme, Nebvest 46, more than R6-million for “wrongly” terminating the contract, as well as breaching its clauses.

Residents of Butterworth, known as eGcuwa by locals, speak of a project that was meant to bring much-needed economic development to the impoverished area, but is now languishing as a “dump site” on the outskirts of the town.