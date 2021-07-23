 Subscribe or Login

National

R270m ‘housing heist’ bid deprives people of decent homes

Misspent: Umsobomvu is a township in eGcuwa, near East London. The area was built recently and people were provided with RDP houses. (Andy Mkosi)
0

The national human settlements department was allegedly complicit in an attempted “housing heist”, which left 39 220 families living in dilapidated corrugated iron homes after R270-million was squandered.

The R270-million is part of the R338-million left unspent from the provincial human settlements department budget, announced by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu last month, and was to have been used to upgrade informal housing in the province’s six districts, incorporating 23 municipalities. 

A parliamentary portfolio committee meeting heard on 5 June last year that the provincial human settlements department had a budget of R1.5-billion for the 2020-21 financial year and 113 informal settlements had been identified to benefit from R270-million allocated towards housing upgrades.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Advertising

National

After alleged attempts to loot Eastern Cape housing funds, 39 200 people in the province will continue to live in atrocious conditions
×