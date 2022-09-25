Lost in translation: Why the Gupta extradition request has stalled

It has been two months since South Africa filed a request to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, but so far the only response has been an erroneous objection that it was not signed off on proper authority.

To wit, the department of justice received a note from Dubai in August asking why the request for the state capture suspects’ surrender was submitted by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Andrea Johnson and not by the department as the designated central authority in the matter. This would mean that it did not comply with the extradition treaty the two countries ratified in June last year.

The confusion appears to have been a function of the differences in legal systems and nomenclature between the two countries, plus the fact that communication is translated between English and Arabic. The note verbale reflects that Emirati authorities understood Johnson to be a judge and therefore questioned her role in relation to the request.

The director general for justice, advocate Doc Mashabane, said this was a misunderstanding and the department moved with haste to correct it.

In a reply sent on 24 August, the justice department clarified that Johnson had, as head of the NPA’s investigating directorate, deposed to an affidavit setting out the charges against the Gupta brothers. This was then attached to a request prefaced and signed by Mashabane as head of the department and relayed to the Emirati authorities via the countries’ respective foreign ministries.

It suggested that Mashabane was ready to file a supplementary affidavit to be read with the existing request or, if need be, file a new request based on a founding affidavit deposed to by him. The department also reiterated a request in its initial note verbale, dated 19 August for a video call between justice minister Ronald Lamola and his Emirati counterpart to discuss and clarify any questions that may have arisen in response to the extradition request.