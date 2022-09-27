Former attorney, fraudster Johan Carel Fouche, who appears to have operated above the law he once presided over as a relief magistrate in KwaZulu-Natal, has been described as “charming”, “persuasive” and a “smooth talker”.
Despite jail term for counts of fraud and theft, Johan Carel Fouche still ‘persuasive’ with new victims
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”