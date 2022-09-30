Study finds no evidence dehorning rhinos has an impact on the species

A study conducted by the University of Bristol Veterinary School in the UK, the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the Save the Rhino Trust found no evidence dehorning black rhinos has a negative impact on them.

The study assessed four Namibian sub-populations of black rhino that had undergone different levels of dehorning. Three of the four had been subjected to some level of dehorning at least once. No significant difference was found between dehorned and horned individuals.

The researchers explored whether dehorning had an effect on a number of factors. These included the age when rhinos give birth to their first calf, the time between the birth of one calf to the next, birth sex ratios, calf survival, causes of death and their life span.