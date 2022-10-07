Subscribe

National

Crooked crime cops culled

Godfrey Mahwayi, Inbanathan Kistiah, Maanda Obert Nemutanzhela, Avendra Naidoo, Kgomotso Phahlane and Mankosana Agnes Makhele during their appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. (Photo: Hloni Mokoena/Daily Maverick)
0

This week’s suspension of three senior crime intelligence officers, who are facing R54-million tender fraud and corruption charges, has exposed allegations of sinister intimidation of state witnesses in the case.

Staged hijackings and car crashes are allegedly some of the threats that have been made against those set to testify, who cannot yet be named. 

Moreover, the Mail & Guardian has established that Lieutenant Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi — the now-suspended commander of crime intelligence’s IT section and an accused in the corruption case — was flagged as “high risk” for supposedly committing more crime within the division due to his alleged R679 409 personal debt. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Book Review: Revenge for sexual abuse is in the eye...

Margie Orford’s latest thriller explores the ripple effects of crime and the intimate worlds of its victims
mamaputle boikanyo
Friday

There’s Something About J …

Set to open in Sandton next year, Artistry is a restaurant and theatre development with a difference from by J’Something
sonri naidoo
Opinion

Cosatu’s rows is hope for the left

M&G Premium

Cosatu, Numsa, Abahlali baseMjondolo and SACP can bring a pro-worker movement
Imraan Buccus Guest Author
Opinion

Tackling gender-based violence and femicide requires collective effort

Government and civil society need to listen to those who are most at risk to ensure policies are effective
phinah kodisang
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×