Crooked crime cops culled

This week’s suspension of three senior crime intelligence officers, who are facing R54-million tender fraud and corruption charges, has exposed allegations of sinister intimidation of state witnesses in the case.

Staged hijackings and car crashes are allegedly some of the threats that have been made against those set to testify, who cannot yet be named.

Moreover, the Mail & Guardian has established that Lieutenant Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi — the now-suspended commander of crime intelligence’s IT section and an accused in the corruption case — was flagged as “high risk” for supposedly committing more crime within the division due to his alleged R679 409 personal debt.