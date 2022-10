It was almost certainly never going to unfold in this way, but had Jacob Zuma served his full 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court, he would have been freed on Friday.

Instead, the day will pass with a supreme court of appeal (SCA) decision still pending as to whether the high court was correct in ruling that his early release on medical parole was unlawful and whether the appropriate remedy for this breach is that he return to prison to serve the remainder of the term.