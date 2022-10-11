Subscribe

Mkhwebane fails in court bid to return to work

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images
The Western Cape high court on Tuesday dismissed an urgent application by Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the immediate execution of its earlier ruling that the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend her as public protector pending the outcome of a parliamentary impeachment inquiry was rendered unlawful by bias. 

Mkhwebane sought to invoke section 18 of the Superior Courts Act, which states that a litigant in whose favour a judgment has been granted may apply for the operation of that order not to be suspended pending the decision of an appeal in the matter. 

Emsie Ferreira

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

