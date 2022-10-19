Subscribe

National

Samwu: Manager implicated in VBS scandal tried car fleet scam in new municipality

Local municipalities lost more than R1.2 billion when VBS Mutual Bank collapsed.
An unlawfully appointed municipal manager in Limpopo, who “irregularly” deposited R50-million into VBS Mutual Bank, continued to advertise lucrative tenders despite a high court order against him.
0

An unlawfully appointed municipal manager in Limpopo, who “irregularly” deposited R50-million into VBS Mutual Bank, continued to advertise lucrative tenders despite a high court order against him. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

South African men’s mental health is a life-and-death issue

Our men are in turmoil and our women are in danger
zoya pon
National

Samwu: Manager implicated in VBS scandal tried car fleet scam...

M&G Premium

The union fears that municipal manager Morris Maluleke, who ‘irregularly’ deposited R50-million of municipal funds into VBS Mutual Bank, continued to try to loot a Limpopo municipality
khaya koko
Friday

Young South African snapper Sibusiso Bheka graces Amsterdam

Bheka, who started his career at the Of Soul and Joy programme in Thokoza, was chosen for a residency at the prestigious NOOR photo agency in the Netherlands
Oupa Nkosi
National

Water shortages ease in parts of Joburg

Water minister Senzo Mchunu temporarily increases Rand Water’s bulk water allocation, while the City of Johannesburg looks to raise funds for water infrastructure upgrades
mandisa ndlovu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×