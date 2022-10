I am not anxious when my boots touch the pavement outside the Philippi metro police station in Cape Town’s Cape Flats region. But I cannot deny the sudden increase in my pulse rate. A brisk wind forces my hands into my pockets — which is also an attempt to look relaxed, playing it cool, as if I have done this before.

I’m escorted to the officer I was told to meet, to facilitate my witnessing Operation Marikana first hand.