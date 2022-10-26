Subscribe

US government warns of attack in Sandton, but has no specifics

Sandton has empty streets due to the Coronavirus lockdown
Without providing any specifics as to which form it would take, the United States embassy has warned of a possible terror attack in Johannesburg’s wealthy Sandton area this Saturday.
In an advisory posted on its website on Wednesday, the US embassy said it had received information about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton on Saturday “targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location”. 

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The US Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29 to 30 October 2022,” the embassy said. 

Earlier this month, the embassy updated its travel advisory to the country, saying South Africa was rife with “violent crime and civil unrest”. 

“Violent crime – such as armed robbery, rape, carjacking, mugging, and “smash-and-grab” attacks on vehicles – is common.  There is a higher risk of violent crime in the central business districts of major cities after dark,” the embassy said in a 5 October note. 

“Demonstrations, protests, and strikes occur frequently.  These can develop quickly without prior notification, often interrupting traffic, transportation, and other services; such events have the potential to turn violent.”

Speaking on public broadcaster SABC, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said law enforcement authorities were probing the report, adding that the government had not received any evidence of a potential threat.

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

