Things that go bump in the night: The paranormal in South Africa

For many around the world, Halloween, which falls on the last day of October, simply means scary costumes, trick-or-treating and cut-out pumpkins.

For some, October 31 is the eve of All Saints’ Day when the borders between the living and the dead disappear, allowing the spirits and souls of the dead to return to Earth.

But encounters with spirits and souls, some argue, are not confined to Halloween.

The pursuit of the paranormal — which refers to phenomena outside normal scientific understanding — in South Africa has grown over the last two decades, says para-psychologist Mark Rose-Christie, who is also a magician and illusionist.

Social media platforms, such as Facebook, and access to equipment, such as cameras and ghost detectors, have enabled more people to report what they claim to be paranormal activities.

Facebook group Paranormal South Africa acts as a platform for nearly 75 000 members who report or read about paranormal events across the country. The Upsidedown is a local paranormal investigation team, Rose-Christie told the Mail & Guardian. Another team has recently set up shop in Durban.