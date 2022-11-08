Subscribe

Dirty cops: Gatsby and KFC perks help ‘make case dockets disappear’

The Western Cape high court has detailed how police members on multiple occasions allegedly assisted Mobsters. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Western Cape gangs hook and reel in police officers with dubious values or who are cash strapped by baiting them with money and drugs, said a former member of one of the three prison numbers gangs known as 26s, 27s and 28s

“Before you catch a fish, you must have bait on the hook. Then you can catch a fish. It is the same [with the police],” said the former gangster, who still lives in an area in the Western Cape that is considered a red zone for gang activity and agreed to speak to the Mail & Guardian on condition of anonymity.

The bait he is talking about is case dockets.

“The [bad] cops come with the police docket and sell it to the gangs. Then the case is gone,” said the man, while conceding that there are “good cops” who cannot be bought. 

He added that the price of a docket depends on how big the case is, but the minimum for one is R400. 

In a separate conversation, a Cape Town anti-crime activist, Zona Morton, said some gangs pay police officers up to R4 000 to make a docket disappear.  

The former gangster said that when a police official is on the payroll of a gang it includes daily perks such as buying the official food “like Gatsby’s and Kentucky” for lunch. 

“Mostly it is the cops who come to the gangs,” he said, adding that corruption between the police and gangsters has increased “due to money and drugs”. 

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

