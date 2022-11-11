Subscribe

National

How Casanova’s partners stole someone’s home

: Convicted fraudster Johan Fouche, known as the Casanova fraudster for his smooth demeanour
0

A Western Cape high court judge has described as “unconscionable” a contract that the firm of Leonie Dempers, a business associate of former magistrate and fraudster Johan Fouche, entered into with Dirk and Nadia Burger.

The Burgers entered into a contract with Edenglo to save their home from foreclosure, but it led to their house being sold — twice — to strangers. 

First National Bank is appealing the high court judgment that ruled the first deal was “void” and that the property be transferred back into the Burgers’ names. 

The respondents in the matter are Edenglo Holdings, Dempers, Minerva Baugaard, Ian Baugaard, First National Bank, Registrar of Deeds Cape Town, Wonderful Choice Investments, Gert de Wet NO and Gladys Ngobeni. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lyse Comins

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

How Casanova’s partners stole someone’s home

M&G Premium

A judge said a ‘scam’ by the sidekick of convicted fraudster Johan Fouche, Leonie Dempers, was ‘unconscionable, immoral and illegal’
lyse comins
Friday

Sculptor is shaping dreams

The work of 84-year-old artist Noria Mabasa explores traditions, mythology and spirituality
Oupa Nkosi
National

Dispute between EFF and Human Rights Commission heading for equality...

The commission says recent comments by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and party banners constituted incitement of violence and hate speech
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

The art of architecture: Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa

Opened five years ago, Cape Town’s Zeitz Mocaa was once a storage building for grain
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×