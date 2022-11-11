How Casanova’s partners stole someone’s home

A Western Cape high court judge has described as “unconscionable” a contract that the firm of Leonie Dempers, a business associate of former magistrate and fraudster Johan Fouche, entered into with Dirk and Nadia Burger.

The Burgers entered into a contract with Edenglo to save their home from foreclosure, but it led to their house being sold — twice — to strangers.

First National Bank is appealing the high court judgment that ruled the first deal was “void” and that the property be transferred back into the Burgers’ names.

The respondents in the matter are Edenglo Holdings, Dempers, Minerva Baugaard, Ian Baugaard, First National Bank, Registrar of Deeds Cape Town, Wonderful Choice Investments, Gert de Wet NO and Gladys Ngobeni.