Eskom shifts load-shedding to stage 4

Power utility Eskom announced early on Friday morning that it had implemented stage four load-shedding at 5.26am “until further notice”.

“Breakdowns amounting to 17056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in load-shedding,” the state-owned enterprise said via social media.

South Africa has been experiencing rolling blackouts for 14 years, with no indication that the situation will improve in the short or medium term.

Earlier this month, Eskom chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said South Africans should brace for longer load-shedding schedules.

“Due to the vulnerability and unpredictability of the power system, coupled with the major capital projects, maintenance and major repairs to be executed starting during the next few months, the risk of continued load-shedding remains quite high,” Oberholzer said.

The utility is trying to play catch up after years of maintenance neglect, looting and hiring of unqualified and unskilled staff. It is also being hampered by “theft, sabotage and vandalism”, Oberholzer said at the same briefing.

On Thursday, the company released a press statement saying that an “internal saboteur” had been arrested at its Camden Power Station this week, in relation to an incident that took place last week.

“A contractor working at the Camden Power Station was arrested on Tuesday after he was positively linked to an incident of sabotage following intensive investigative work by Eskom teams. The perpetrator, who is employed by a maintenance company working at the power station, intentionally removed the bearing oil drain plug from the bearing causing the oil burners to trip repeatedly,” according to the statement.

Last week, two contractor truck drivers were arrested while in possession of stolen coal.

Said Advocate Karen Pillay, general manager for security at Eskom: “It is disheartening to find that some of our contractors are unscrupulous, have malicious intent and are willing to plunge the country into further loadshedding at a time when the electricity grid is highly constrained.

“We have always suspected that some of our maintenance contractors and employees are behind these acts of sabotage. We shall continuously work with the law enforcement agencies to bring these insiders to book and ensure that justice is meted out, but most importantly that those with similar tendencies across Eskom are arrested and removed from the organisation.”