Subscribe

National

Sassa pensioners allegedly assisted ‘corrupt’ Chetty family to defraud SAPS

Home is where the HQ is: Salamina Khoza’s house is listed as the headquarters of businesses that received R4.6 million in fraudulent contracts from the South African Police Service. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has revoked the grants of two pensioners accused of fronting for a multimillion-rand corruption scheme that was allegedly headed by the Chetty family, who are said to have looted the South African Police Service (SAPS) through fraudulent contracts. 

According to a highly placed source close to the investigation, who asked to remain anonymous, a series of Mail & Guardian stories about the Chetty family’s alleged corrupt dealings within the SAPS alerted Sassa that pensioners receiving old-age grants were directors of companies that fronted for the alleged fraud. 

Salamina Khoza and Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney — aged 68 and 67, respectively — allegedly defrauded Sassa by claiming, separately, that they were poor pensioners and needed grants, while they were the sole directors of companies that received lucrative contracts on behalf of Kishene Chetty, aged 29. 

Both pensioners face up to 15 years in prison should they be convicted of defrauding Sassa. 

Internal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents place Chetty and his 65-year-old father, Krishna Chetty, at the head of an alleged fraud syndicate that uses almost 30 front companies — allegedly fronted by pensioners and the Chetty family’s employees — to receive almost R150 million in contracts from the SAPS. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Objects of Desire: Escape the everyday

Home – wherever or whoever that is – is a sanctuary, an escape from the outside world
kimberley schoeman
Friday

One Documentary, Two Takes: The Redeem Team

If you’re looking for a feel-good story, this documentary is for you – even if you are not a basketball fan
bongeka gumede & lumumba mthembu
National

Sassa pensioners allegedly assisted ‘corrupt’ Chetty family to defraud SAPS

M&G Premium

Salamina Khoza and Sarathamoney Sigamoney are accused of fronting for companies that received nearly R150m in ‘fraudulent’ police contracts
khaya koko
Politics

Standard Bank flags Mashatile’s ‘stealthy’ bid for ANC presidency

M&G Premium

The bank says the ANC treasurer general has positioned himself as the perfect ‘compromise candidate’ for party president
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×