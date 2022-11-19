‘Syndicates are behind stock theft’ in South Africa

Livestock theft is on the rise, with devastating consequences for subsistence and commercial farmers, and the red meat economy generally.
Several recent cases, in the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, suggest the involvement of organised crime syndicates.
A livestock thief could be a neighbour, a local livestock speculator or even a livestock auctioneer, said Jess de Klerk, a farmer in the Paul Roux area of the Free State.
Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
Looking for another offer?
Your M&G
Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.
Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.