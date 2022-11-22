Young South Africans are turning to ‘side hustles’ to make ends meet

South Africa’s young people are increasingly moving into “side-hustles” — part-time work outside their main employment — usually to counter the rising cost of essentials such as food and fuel.

Having more than one income stream is becoming a necessity, not simply a way to earn pocket money for recreational purposes. This is particularly true for people with extended families.

A study by the Henley Business School defines a side hustle as a form of employment taken on in addition to one’s full-time job.

The Mail & Guardian spoke to a number of people who are taking this route. One, 24-year-old Tshepiso Letsoalo, who works full time for a software company, has established two additional income streams to provide for herself and her extended family.

“Times are hard and being dependent on just my salary is not enough. I sell perfumes, lotions and body oils. I also run an online errands platform to assist people with their tax issues, and I revamp CVs,” she said.

Lestoalo makes about R5 000 from selling perfumes to her colleagues, neighbours and friends.

She elaborated on her errands services, saying “I work with two students that want to make money. We offer queuing services at the home affairs [department] and licence collecting services.”

A recent study by online research company infoQuest/TrendER showed that about one in four people aged 18 to 34 are holding down more than one job.

“This is an increase on six months ago, when we last monitored this,” said the company’s managing director, Claire Heckrath.

Those earning personal monthly incomes of R5 000 to R10 000 were more likely to be hustlers (28%), she added.

Even though the study shows that those aged between 34 and 49 years are less likely to have multiple income sources, at 15%, some still feel the need to moonlight.

Thabile Mabaso, a 40-year-old mother of three boys who works in a vegan restaurant, said that having a big family has pushed her into working part-time as a baker.

“As much as I do not have the time, because of my crazy working hours, I get home and start baking scones for my sons to sell at school and my husband to sell at his workplace,” she said.

According to the Momentum/Unisa Household Index, it is mostly women who have side hustles to boost their household income.

Mabaso emphasised the importance of her having multiple streams of income, because times are tough and having four mouths to feed requires a lot of money.

Data from the household index shows that side-hustlers can be divided into two categories. Most fall into the trade, catering and accommodation group.

These side hustlers sell food such as atchar, eggs and baked goods from their home or at the office. Others sell clothes, jewellery, cosmetics and similar products. The index found that people also make clothes and repair shoes.

But the making and sale of food is by far the most common hustle. Some people manage to branch out into catering or event planning.

Hustlers in the second category provide services, according to the household index. They include beauticians and nail technicians, gardeners, mechanics, as well as building and construction. Others provide transport, babysitting and childcare services.

But in other instances, the household index found, side hustle entrepreneurs’ businesses were born from their passion, talent or interest and wanting to do something they love while making money at the same time.

Micheal Atkins* is one of these people.

He is an application support specialist for an investment company in Johannesburg and he told the M&G that his side hustle is buying and renting out property.

Atkins’ business started in 2013 after he finished matric and was given a two-bedroomed apartment by his retired mother to get him on his feet.

“My girlfriend and I decided to rent out the apartment and live in a rented cottage. We saved for the whole year and bought another property.

“We now have four properties and we are looking to get more, but currently the market is bad,” he said.

*Not his real name