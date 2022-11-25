Subscribe

National

PODCAST: The new dawn

0

All eyes will be on the ANC national conference to take place at Nasrec in December that will determine the future of the country and the governing party. 

In less than 50 days, the ANC will decide whether Cyril Ramaphosa should return for a second term as president. Many South Africans will also be interested in who emerges as his deputy and what the ANC decides as its policy direction going into the 2024 general elections. 

The ANC is walking a tightrope. For the first time since entering the election space in 1994, the party dipped below 50% in the 2021 local government elections, losing all the Gauteng metros as well as key municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The party has also had to contend with rising unemployment, corruption and an economic crisis that continues to put pressure on South African households. 

As part of its coverage for this year’s conference, the Mail & Guardian took a journey through time to focus on defining moments that led to the party’s current standing. 

In this episode, we chat about the issue of the ‘new dawn’, and whether it really exists, and where it will lead us to. Our veteran journalist Paddy Harper hosts this episode with the editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian Ron Derby in conversation with professor Mcebisi Ndletyana.

Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs up when you’re done listening. 

You’ll find previous episodes here.


Take 90% off your first month, or 50% off a year’s subscription to the Mail & Guardian, and get
access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, and a digital copy of the printed
paper each week.
Our Black Friday deal is on from 24 November to 27 November 2022.

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

PODCAST: The new dawn

M&G Listen

The Mail & Guardian has done a six-part podcast series on the story of the ANC after Polokwane conference of 2007
mg listen
Africa

Lack of Zimbabwe witness protection law hampers fight against corruption

Transparency International has said Zimbabwe is losing billions of dollars a year to corruption
Marko Phiri
Friday

Celebrating the joy within jazz

Music festival returns to Johannesburg this weekend with a strong emphasis on Africa
bongeka gumede
Opinion

For the ANC, the lines are clearly drawn

It’s not what Oliver Tambo meant but, for the ANC, the lines have been clearly drawn since the party’s elections in 2017
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×