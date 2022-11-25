PODCAST: The new dawn

All eyes will be on the ANC national conference to take place at Nasrec in December that will determine the future of the country and the governing party.

In less than 50 days, the ANC will decide whether Cyril Ramaphosa should return for a second term as president. Many South Africans will also be interested in who emerges as his deputy and what the ANC decides as its policy direction going into the 2024 general elections.

The ANC is walking a tightrope. For the first time since entering the election space in 1994, the party dipped below 50% in the 2021 local government elections, losing all the Gauteng metros as well as key municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party has also had to contend with rising unemployment, corruption and an economic crisis that continues to put pressure on South African households.

As part of its coverage for this year’s conference, the Mail & Guardian took a journey through time to focus on defining moments that led to the party’s current standing.

In this episode, we chat about the issue of the ‘new dawn’, and whether it really exists, and where it will lead us to. Our veteran journalist Paddy Harper hosts this episode with the editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian Ron Derby in conversation with professor Mcebisi Ndletyana.

