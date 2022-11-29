Subscribe

National

Janusz Walus stabbed by fellow inmate

Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus. (Reuters)
0

Janusz Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday, three days before the expiry of the constitutional court deadline for his release on parole, the department of correctional services said.

“The department of correctional services is able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident involving inmate Janusz Walus,” the department said in a statement.

“A detailed incident statement is to be provided at a later stage but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and [the department’s] healthcare officials are providing the necessary care.”

The statement said he was stabbed by another inmate from the same prison facility.

Walus has been serving a life sentence, for the premeditated murder of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani in 1993, in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane.

He was taken to the hospital section of the prison.

The department of correctional services disparaged reports that he was stabbed by a former member of the armed struggle against apartheid.

It told the Mail & Guardian that the perpetrator had been “isolated” but that further information was yet to be gleaned and communicated.

A reliable source said Walus was essentially “fine” and that his release was still planned to comply with the ten-day deadline set by the constitutional court last week.

The correctional services department confirmed that both Walus and the person who stabbed him were kept in single cells, and that the attack happened while they were performing communal functions.

It stressed that Walus was in a stable condition but said X-rays would be performed to establish the extent of the injury suffered.

Last Monday, the constitutional court held that the refusal by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in 2020 to grant the Polish immigrant who plotted with Conservative Party member Clive Derby-Lewis to kill Hani was unconstitutional.

Walus’ appeal of that decision to the apex court was opposed by the SACP.

The department of home affairs confirmed on Monday that it would grant Walus an exemption to the Immigration Act, which would make it possible that he serve out his parole in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has termed the unanimous court ruling “very disappointing”.

The justice department had envisioned the need for protection for Walus after his release, as, given the political nature of the crime, he was a patent “security risk”, as a senior official put it.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Janusz Walus stabbed by fellow inmate

The man who murdered Chris Hani is receiving medical care after an attack three days before his court-ordered release on parole
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Flush toilets are not the solution

Even without water restrictions, it simply doesn’t make sense to keep flushing drinkable water down the toilet
preyan arumugam nanoolal
Opinion

Wokeism and cancel culture leave ethics on the rocks

Nomically, the left advocates pluralism and promotes difference, but only within a network of fixed, essentialized identities, and so permissiveness becomes prohibition.
slavoj zizek
National

Drugs, corruption and fraud account for bulk of Hawks arrests...

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya also announced new appointments to boost the directorate’s capacity, including Lieutenant General Siphesihle Nkosi, who becomes its deputy head
mandisa ndlovu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×