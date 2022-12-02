Subscribe

All not well at private KZN hospital

Owner of Daymed Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg (above), Navind Dayanand (below), is being probed by the Hawks over an alleged R100 000 bribe which was paid to former health department officials to expedite the hospital’s re-registration in 2015.
A Pietermaritzburg private hospital at the centre of a tax evasion scandal is also under investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) over claims that its owners bribed health department officials to overlook registration deficiencies.

Daymed Private Hospital and its owner, Navind Dayanand, were charged with multiple counts of tax evasion, pay and you earn tax and refund fraud last month, over which the doctor and his wife Nerupa, the hospital’s financial manager, and several former staff members, are out on bail.

They appear again in February.

Dayanand is also being investigated by the Hawks for an alleged R100 000 bribe paid to former health department officials to facilitate the hospital’s re-registration in 2015, after his former accountant, Brendan Pillay, turned whistleblower allegedly in retaliation for being fired.

