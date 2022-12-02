Ingonyama Trust Board is unaccountable: Parliament

Parliament’s land reform portfolio committee is tired of being “insulted” by the leadership of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) and being prevented from performing its oversight function due to the entity’s refusal to account for revenue under its control.

The committee held its final meeting for the year this week and told Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza, under whose ministry the ITB falls, that it would enforce accountability by the entity when parliament meets next year.

Members told Didiza that the ITB had consistently failed to provide them with quarterly reports and had refused to abide by the Public Management Finance Act and account for millions of rands it raised annually from commercial tenants.

They — and Didiza — are particularly concerned about the creation of Ingonyama Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a business entity set up in late 2019 and to which the ITB has “loaned” R31 million without the existence of any loan agreements.