Subscribe

National

Ingonyama Trust Board is unaccountable: Parliament

Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza says a new board will be in place by mid-January
0

Parliament’s land reform portfolio committee is tired of being “insulted” by the leadership of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) and being prevented from performing its oversight function due to the entity’s refusal to account for revenue under its control.

The committee held its final meeting for the year this week and told Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza, under whose ministry the ITB falls, that it would enforce accountability by the entity when parliament meets next year.

Members told Didiza that the ITB had consistently failed to provide them with quarterly reports and had refused to abide by the Public Management Finance Act and account for millions of rands it raised annually from commercial tenants.

They — and Didiza — are particularly concerned about the creation of Ingonyama Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a business entity set up in late 2019 and to which the ITB has “loaned” R31 million without the existence of any loan agreements.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Motlanthe: It’s time to legalise all recreational drugs

The move towards decriminalising and legalising recreational drug use and drugs is based on scientific evidence
guy oliver
Business

ABB to pay R2.5bn in punitive reparations to SA for...

M&G Premium

The money will be used to improve South Africa’s ability to fight serious corruption
Sarah Smit
National

Ingonyama Trust Board is unaccountable: Parliament

M&G Premium

Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza says a new board will be in place by mid-January
Paddy Harper
National

Two reports urge reform of JSC

M&G Premium

There should be fewer MPs on the commission to limit political interference in judicial appointment, Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation argue
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×