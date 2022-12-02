Subscribe

PODCAST: What does SA’s coalition future look like?

All eyes will be on the ANC national conference to take place at Nasrec in December that will determine the future of the country and the governing party. 

In less than 50 days, the ANC will decide whether Cyril Ramaphosa should return for a second term as president. Many South Africans will also be interested in who emerges as his deputy and what the ANC decides as its policy direction going into the 2024 general elections. 

The ANC is walking a tightrope. For the first time since entering the election space in 1994, the party dipped below 50% in the 2021 local government elections, losing all the Gauteng metros as well as key municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The party has also had to contend with rising unemployment, corruption and an economic crisis that continues to put pressure on South African households. 

As part of its coverage for this year’s conference, the Mail & Guardian took a journey through time to focus on defining moments that led to the party’s current standing. 

In this episode, we chat about the politics of coalitions in South Africa with Susan Booysen. This conversation is hosted by our veteran journalist Paddy Harper our politics journalist Lizeka Tandwa.

Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs up when you’re done listening. 

You’ll find previous episodes here.

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

