PODCAST: The Future of the ANC

This is a podcast centred around the ANC’s upcoming elective conference. We are looking back at the years that defined the ANC since the dawn of democracy.

From former president Thabo Mbeki’s downfall, former president Jacob Zuma’s rise to the top, and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’.

As part of its coverage for this year’s conference, the Mail & Guardian took a journey through time to focus on defining moments that led to the party’s current standing.

In this episode, we chat about the future of the ANC. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby and deputy editor Athandiwe Saba chat with the head of the ANC’s sub-committee in communication Nkenke Kekana, and professor of politics at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana.

