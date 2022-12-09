Subscribe

National

PODCAST: The Future of the ANC

This is a podcast centred around the ANC’s upcoming elective conference. We are looking back at the years that defined the ANC since the dawn of democracy. 

From former president Thabo Mbeki’s downfall, former president Jacob Zuma’s rise to the top, and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’. 

As part of its coverage for this year’s conference, the Mail & Guardian took a journey through time to focus on defining moments that led to the party’s current standing. 

In this episode, we chat about the future of the ANC. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby and deputy editor Athandiwe Saba chat with the head of the ANC’s sub-committee in communication Nkenke Kekana, and professor of politics at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana. 

Opinion

Spatial inequality affects everybody

My father had to fake his address to get me into a school. Now suburban decay has made me find another school for my children
bulelwa mabasa
National

The Mail & Guardian has done a six-part podcast series looking back at the years that defined the ANC since the dawn of democracy
Editorial

Editorial: Danger in toeing the party line

How different are those who will toe the party line on Tuesday to reject the section 89 panel’s report to those who rejected the firepool report and many others? And what do they stand to gain from protecting Ramaphosa?
Opinion

The vital role of whistleblowing in achieving good governance

Whistleblowers need more support and encouragement to provide this vital aspect of a democratic and uncorrupted society
pregala pillay & Chris Jones
