Karoo’s SKA telescopes aim to go back 100 million years to discover the universe’s evolution

The MeerKAT array telescope is a thing of magnificence in the Karoo. Higher than a six storey building, one can’t help but marvel at the workmanship of South Africans.

The telescope has 64 antennas and was designed by engineers at the South Africa Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO). Several discoveries have already been made.

They include two giant radio galaxies, said to be 64 times bigger than the Milky Way. In January last year, the SARAO announced that the galaxies were among the largest single objects in the universe and were thought to be quite rare.