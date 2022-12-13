Subscribe

National

Karoo’s SKA telescopes aim to go back 100 million years to discover the universe’s evolution

Members from the Carnarvon Riel dance group perform during the unveiling of SKAO Mid near Carnarvon. (Photos: Denvor de Wee)
0

The MeerKAT array telescope is a thing of magnificence in the Karoo. Higher than a six storey building, one can’t help but marvel at the workmanship of South Africans. 

The telescope has 64 antennas and was designed by engineers at the South Africa Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO). Several discoveries have already been made. 

They include two giant radio galaxies, said to be 64 times bigger than the Milky Way. In January last year, the SARAO announced that the galaxies were among the largest single objects in the universe and were thought to be quite rare.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Denvor de Wee
Denvor de Wee is photojournalist and the founding director of Visual Buzz SA

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sci-tech

The M&G’s guide to the best techie Christmas gifts

They range from the new Macbook Air M2 and Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV to the Avata DJI drone
Nafisa Akabor
Sport

The best World Cup since the turn of the century

Crazy upsets, underdogs competing till the death and the prospect of an African team in the final has made this World Cup so amazing
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Karoo’s SKA telescopes aim to go back 100 million years...

Discoveries have already been made, and now the Square Kilometre Array is being expanded to 197 dishes
denvor de wee
Politics

Tony Yengeni appeals ban on standing for election at the...

The jailed fraudster says his criminal record has been expunged and that the step-aside rule can’t be applied retrospectively
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×