Children’s radio station may close because of funding shortages

At the southernmost part of South Africa is a rare treasure and much-loved children’s resource, RX Radio. The radio station describes itself as “by and for children” and is based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

The station’s mission is to spread positivity, create awareness about health conditions, share news stories and provide entertainment around the clock to comfort its many listeners — patients in hospital wards.

But this may all come to an end if the radio station doesn’t get funding.