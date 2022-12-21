City of Cape Town warns of further sewage spills due to lengthy power cuts

The City of Cape Town has warned that more sewage spills and overflows are inevitable as prolonged load-shedding by Eskom has impacted water and sanitation infrastructure.

The city council issued the warning on Wednesday in the wake of recent spills which forced the closure of beaches in Muizenberg and Fish Hoek due to an electrical failure at a sewer pump station. Both beaches have since been reopened.

“The City’s sewer pump stations need electricity to function effectively and convey sewage to wastewater treatment plants where it can be treated … With higher, prolonged stages of load-shedding being experienced, sewer spills and overflows are to be expected, despite the contingency measures that are in place,” it said in a statement.

“We need to accept that pump station faults can, and will, occur,” deputy mayor Eddie Andrews said.

South Africa is experiencing nationwide rolling blackouts of sometimes up to 10 or 12 hours in total per day, the worst since load-shedding was first introduced in 2007 as a measure to avoid tripping the entire national grid.

The City of Cape reassured residents and holidaymakers that “every effort is being made to address spills as speedily as possible”, adding that when a spill affected a coastal area, the health department might advise the temporary closure of a beach.

When that happens, regular water sampling must take place. The beach in question will only be reopened at “such time as the water quality meets the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines,” the city said.

Andrews said another cause for sewage spills was objects blocking the sewer network such as litter, builders’ rubble and fats.

Sewage pollution affecting Cape Town’s rich water resources recently came under the spotlight after a second fish die-off this year at the Milnerton Lagoon.

Mail & Guardian reported in October that the city’s plan to restore the lagoon’s water quality will involve a multi-billion rand sewerage and stormwater infrastructure upgrade coupled with on-the-ground pollution mitigation measures.

Elsewhere in South Africa, beaches in Durban have also been closed due to declining water quality. By October, some beaches had been closed for nearly 240 days.

Residents in Cape Town are urged to report burst pipes, leaks and water wastage using the following channels:

• WhatsApp 060 018 1505

• Online: www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests

• Email [email protected]

• SMS 31373 (maximum 160 characters. Standard rates apply)

• Call 0860 103 089