Flight searches for solo travellers show 172% jump

Flight searches for solo travel during Christmas and New Year saw a 172% jump compared to the 2019 festive period, with Asia being the top destination of choice for South Africans. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Flight searches for solo travel during Christmas and New Year saw a 172% jump compared to the 2019 festive period, with Asia being the top destination of choice for South Africans. 

A travel analysis by the travel search engine Cheapflights.co.za shows that in addition to searches for solo flights surging with the easing of Covid-19, South African hotel searches for one person also soared by 191% compared with 2019. 

The analysis is based on data from flight and hotel searches for one person from 1 September to 21 October for roundtrip flights departing from South Africa from 19 December and 6 January 2023. 

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

