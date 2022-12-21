Flight searches for solo travellers show 172% jump

Flight searches for solo travel during Christmas and New Year saw a 172% jump compared to the 2019 festive period, with Asia being the top destination of choice for South Africans.

A travel analysis by the travel search engine Cheapflights.co.za shows that in addition to searches for solo flights surging with the easing of Covid-19, South African hotel searches for one person also soared by 191% compared with 2019.

The analysis is based on data from flight and hotel searches for one person from 1 September to 21 October for roundtrip flights departing from South Africa from 19 December and 6 January 2023.