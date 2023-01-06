Subscribe

National

A court calendar full of political conundrums

Courting trouble: President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a challenge from the African Transformation Movement over the Phala Phala matter. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Politically, last year wrapped with President Cyril Ramaphosa surviving to fight another term as ANC leader but in terms of litigation, loose ends remain regarding the report that recommended he face an impeachment inquiry, and brought him to the brink of resigning in December.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has asked the Western Cape high court to set aside the National Assembly vote in which the report was rejected by 214 votes to 148, and to order a rerun, this time by secret ballot.

In an application filed four days before Christmas, the party argued that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula failed to apply the correct legal test when she considered and denied an opposition request for a closed ballot. 

She erred, it said, by insisting that as a rule voting is an open process and whoever wants it otherwise bears an onus to show compelling reasons for secrecy.

“In rejecting the ATM’s request for a closed ballot, and prescribing an open ballot procedure, the speaker required that there be ‘exceptional circumstances’ for her to deviate ‘from the principle of openness’,” ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said in his founding affidavit.

“The speaker is wrong because the principle of openness is not the default position, and therefore cannot be ‘deviated from’.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The Lost Prince of the ANC and ‘the people’s war’

This extract from The Lost Prince of the ANC: The Life and Times of Jabulani Nobleman ‘Mzala’ Nxumalo 1955 – 1991 by Mandla J Radebe is based on the publication in July 1987 of Nxumalo’s article ‘Towards people’s war and insurrection’ in the ANC’s publication Sechaba, in which he argued that, under prevailing conditions, the ‘armed insurrection’ was possible. For him, anything less was a conservative approach that failed to read the situation correctly
mandla j radebe
National

A court calendar full of political conundrums

M&G PREMIUM

From a bid to overturn parliament’s rejection of the Ngcobo report to Jacob Zuma’s appeal to stay out of prison, political actors will fill the courts
emsie ferreira
Opinion

The four threats facing South Africa and how to deal...

Covid, state capture and climate change are all problems that need solving – but here’s how to see the silver lining and deal with them
philip machanick
Friday

One film Two Takes: Emancipation

Will Smith stars in the film Emancipation, which tells the story of an enslaved man named Peter whose back bore the scars of slavery captured in the 1863 photograph Whipped Peter
bongekag & kimberleys
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×